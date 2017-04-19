Wounded veteran carries running partner across finish line of Boston Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Mass. - An image of a wounded veteran from Pennsylvania crossing the finish line at the Boston Marathon spread across the nation.

Army SSgt. Earl Granville was on his third deployment to Afghanistan in 2008 when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb, according to WNEP.

Granville's leg had to be amputated and he learned to adjust to wearing a prosthetic.

However, he never let it slow him down.

He has completed several marathons using a hand bike in recent years, but he wanted to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon under his own power this year.

Initially, he was running the race but began walking at mile 16 after experiencing cramps.

"I'd rather walk than quit," Granville said during a Facebook Live video.

His running partner got to the point where she couldn't go much farther as they neared the end of the race.

That's when Granville decided to pick her up and carry her the rest of the race and across the finish line.