1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in shooting along Champs Elysees

PARIS, France – The Champs Elysees, one of the most popular sites in Paris, was shut down on Thursday evening after a gunman opened fire on officers in the famous shopping district.

Authorities told people to avoid the area as multiple security vehicles rushed to the scene.

BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry report that one police officer and an attacker were killed in the shooting. Another officer and a bystander were injured.

French police tweeted, “Police intervention underway in the area of the #ChampsElysees avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police forces.”

A French police union tweeted that an “individual in a car opened fire at a police car stopped at a red light, killing one policeman.”

The attack comes three days before the first round of presidential elections in France.