84-year-old Oklahoma woman struck by own vehicle while trying to retrieve dog

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An 84-year-old Oklahoma woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by her own vehicle while trying to retrieve her dog.

Police told the Shawnee News-Star that the 84-year-old woman was driving her Ford pickup, looking for her dog Wednesday evening when the accident happened.

When the woman spotted the dog, she reportedly hopped out of her truck and went to retrieve it.

However, officials say the woman forgot to put the vehicle in park.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, when the vehicle started to roll, the 84-year-old attempted to get into the vehicle and stop it.

That is when she was struck and run over by her own pickup, the local news paper reports.

The woman was flown, via a Medi Flight helicopter, to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.