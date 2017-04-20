Amber Alert issued for 2 young children last seen in Payne County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Delaware County have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were reportedly taken by their mother.

Authorities say they are searching for 31-year-old Sarah Jane Lewis, 2-month-old Maxwell Keener and 20-month-old Adelyn Keener.

Investigators say Lewis and the children were last seen in Payne County in a silver 2002 Infinity I35 with Oklahoma license plate “107-FCR.”

Authorities say the information concerning the Amber Alert came to light on April 18.

Officials say the children are in immediate danger because Lewis is accused of using meth while in their presence.

A warrant for Lewis regarding child endangerment has been issued.

Lewis is described as a white female, standing 5’8″ tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Maxwell Keener weighs 12 to 15 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Adelyn Keener stands 2’6″ tall, weighs 30 pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Lewis or the children, call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531 or call 911.