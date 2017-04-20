× EMBARK offering free bus and Spokies rides in honor of Earth Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMBARK is offering free bus and Spokies rides in honor of Earth Day.

To make an impact this Earth Day, EMBARK is offering free bus rides on all routes and free use of Spokies bicycles on Friday, April 21.

The goal of free rides is to encourage people to take the bus or other public transit instead of their car to reduce harmful emissions.

One EMBARK bus can replace up to 35 vehicles.

EMBARK has committed to transitioning the entire bus fleet from diesel-powered buses to CNG-powered by 2025.

“With our free bus rides and free access to Spokies on Friday, we hope to encourage those who have never taken public transit in Oklahoma City to try it and see how a simple change in their daily routine can make a lasting impact on the air quality in our city and their quality of life,” Jason Ferbrache, EMBARK administrator, said.

To enjoy free 30-minute rides on Spokies, just enter promo code 04212017 at any station. To find a station, click here.