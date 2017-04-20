Former paramedic charged after refusing to help 8-month-old baby

DETROIT, Mich. – A former paramedic has been charged with willful neglect of duty following the death of an infant nearly two years ago.

In May of 2015, a mother called 911 after her 8-month-old baby stopped breathing.

At the time of the call, EMT Ann Marie Thomas was just around the corner but allegedly refused to respond to the scene.

Instead, she parked her unit a street away from the child’s location.

The child was eventually revived and rushed to the hospital by another ambulance. However, the baby died the next day.

An internal investigation revealed that Thomas told her boss, “I’m not about to be on no scene 10 minutes doing CPR. You know how these families get.”

Nearly two years later, prosecutors have charged Thomas with willful neglect of duty.

“It is alleged that Thomas intentionally delayed her response to a dispatch of an 8-month-old infant who was struggling to breathe. It is further alleged that Thomas stopped driving her vehicle and parked less than a mile away from the location. Another EMT unit was dispatched to the location,” a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to WDIV read.

The infant’s mother was also charged with homicide and child abuse.