Former Tishomingo teacher charged with lewd acts with a child

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A former Tishomingo teacher has officially been charged following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a teenage boy.

State agents arrested 48-year-old Shelley Jo Duncan in September, accusing her of having inappropriate contact with a minor.

At the time of her arrest, Duncan worked as as an English teacher at an alternative education high school with Tishomingo Public Schools.

According to court documents, Duncan allegedly told the victim: “I’m glad you love your mom so much. One of the many reasons I love you.”

When the boy replied his mom was “[his] world,” investigators say Duncan responded: “Probably the hottest thing u’ve ever said. Nothing hotter than a man that takes care of his mom.”

Ultimately, it was the victim’s mom who told police of the suspected ‘inappropriate relationship.’

According to court documents, the boy told police Duncan was concerned about the consequences of her alleged actions.

“She knew it was wrong, and that she could go to prison,” the boy said, adding that she didn’t want her mugshot on the news, according to the affidavit. “She told him not to tell anyone because it could ruin a lot of stuff, such as: her relationship with him, her relationship with her kids and her job.”

This week, Duncan was officially charged with one count of lewd acts with a child.

Her preliminary hearing is set for June 16 at 1:30 p.m.