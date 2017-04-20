“I would hope someone would come to my rescue,” Citizens come to officer’s aid during violent arrest

TAMPA, Fla. – Police in Tampa say a couple of brave citizens likely saved the life of either an officer or a suspect.

Ray Freeman tells WFLA that he was driving his cab on Wednesday afternoon when he spotted Tampa Officer Michael Collins struggling to take 18-year-old Luis Manual Vila into custody.

Freeman says Vila was attacking and punching the officer.

“All I thought about is, ‘If I don’t do something, this officer would not see his kids tonight.’ Or he wouldn’t make it home,” Freeman said.

Immediately, he stopped his cab and jumped in the middle of the fight.

At the same time, Dolores Lyle saw the fight and decided to get involved as well.

Authorities say the two Good Samaritans grabbed Vila and held him until the officer could handcuff him.

“Being a cabdriver and having a dangerous job myself, I would hope someone would come to my rescue,” Freeman said.