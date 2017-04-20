“It’s teaching so much more,” Oklahoma high school, college students team up to create music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Class is in session and things are about to get loud.

Music students from Southeast High School in Oklahoma City aren’t about to cram for their studies. They’re getting ready to jam!

Their music instructor, Rajah Kennedy, teamed up with Professor Michael Boyle and a few of his students, at Oklahoma City Community College to form a rock band.

“He asked me if I wanted to play and Mr. Jamario to play, too. So, we kind of brought it together and we never thought it would actually flow this easily," said Kennedy.

Music is teaching these students valuable life lessons.

“Project management, team building and interpersonal relationships. All the critical thinking skills we try to teach them here in college," said Boyle.

“Well, the big thing about music is that it all comes together with the English, the math, the science. Everything that they learn in school, they use in music," said Kennedy.

The band has even performed at several concerts to enthusiastic crowds.

“They choose the best songs. Like classic jazz songs, classic rock songs. And they’re just so fun to play and it’s teaching so much more about music and how it all works and fits together," said Junior Davon Tart.

“It feels really nice to have the crowd cheering for me. Especially when I do my solos and they cheer afterwards. I feel like I really accomplished something," said Senior Brian Perez.

The school was presented with a $600 check because of their work in this program.

If you have something to share about 'What's Right With Our Schools,' send us a short note.