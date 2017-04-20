× Officials: Suspect killed after exchanging gunfire with Logan County deputies

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Logan County are currently on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting.

On Thursday evening, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man with a gun near Charter Oak and Douglas.

Initial reports indicate that the alleged suspect barricaded himself in a wooded area and was threatening the deputies.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., witnesses told NewsChannel 4 that they heard multiple gunshots.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say there was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect was shot and killed.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Douglas is closed south of Charter Oak in both directions.

The reported shooting occurred just two days after the sheriff’s office lost one of their own. Logan County Deputy David Wade was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice on Tuesday morning.

Officials say many of the deputies were at a prayer service for Deputy Wade when they had to respond to the initial call.