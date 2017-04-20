× Man arrested after allegedly attacking, attempting to rape jogger along river trails

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Tennessee man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a jogger who was running in Oklahoma City.

On April 19, officers were called to the 1600 block of S. Western Ave. regarding an assault that took place along the trails by the Oklahoma River.

The victim told police that she was running and was attacked by a man who attempted to rape her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that she was running along the trails on the south side of the Oklahoma River when she passed a man who was sitting under the railroad bridge, just east of Exchange Ave.

The victim told police that as she ran past the alleged suspect, he “grabbed her from behind, and threw her down on the ground.”

The victim says the man got on top of her and was trying to take her pants off and that he said he ‘wanted to rape her,’ according to the affidavit.

The suspect allegedly punched the victim three times in the face and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming as she tried to fight him off.

At one point, the victim says she was able to bite one of the suspect’s fingers and told him that she had AIDS, which caused him to stop the attack.

She later ran to a nearby road, where a passerby stopped and let her use a phone to call police.

When police interviewed her, they noticed “several bruises and cuts” on the victim’s face.

Authorities eventually arrested 21-year-old Jose Garcia on a complaint of attempted rape and sexual battery.