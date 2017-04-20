× Officials: No new deaths reported from flu virus in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Flu season appears to be winding down in Oklahoma, according to the latest data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

On Thursday, the department announced that no Oklahomans died from the flu virus within the last week.

So far, the total number of deaths from the virus stands at 92.

In fact, officials say only eight people were hospitalized with symptoms of the virus within the last week.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to 22 deaths in that county. So far, 544 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma County has seen 13 deaths and 410 hospitalizations related to the virus.

The department’s data show that 64 of the deaths occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older. Seventeen deaths occurred in those between 50 and 64-years-old, while eight deaths occurred in patients between 18 and 49-years-old.

One child between the ages of 5 and 17-years-old died earlier in the season, and two patients who were up to 4-years-old also died from the flu.

Flu season usually continues across the Sooner State until the end of May.