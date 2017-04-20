Oklahoma judge dead days after arrest on abuse complaint

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A Muskogee municipal judge has been found dead in his home less than a week after being arrested – but never charged – on a domestic abuse complaint.

Muskogee police issued a statement saying Judge Bart Fite was found dead around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by officers investigating a reported shooting at the home.

Fite was arrested last Friday after his wife said she asked police to remove him from their home.

She later told police the domestic abuse complaint was an “error.”

Both Fite and his wife denied that he hit or injured her.

His wife said she wanted him out of the home because he threatened to divorce her and have her removed from the home.

According to Muskogee Now, Fite died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No formal charges had been filed against him.