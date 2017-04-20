Oklahoma man killed after crashing into parked semi on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was killed after crashing into a parked semi-truck on I-35.

Around 3:25 p.m. on April 19, Joe Bouldin, 62, of Wewoka, was driving southbound on I-35, near Britton Rd., when he departed the roadway and struck a parked semi-truck.

Bouldin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say it is unclear what caused Bouldin to veer off the roadway.

The semi-truck was legally parked in the shoulder, the OHP report states.