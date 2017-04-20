Police: Alleged suspect fires gun during robbery of Oklahoma City Family Dollar store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar store.

On April 18, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar, located in the 800 block of W. Britton Rd.

When police arrived at the store, the employees told officers that the alleged suspect had just left.

According to the police report, the employees were working near the counter when a man walked into the store with his back turned to them.

One of the victims asked the suspect if he needed any help, which is when the man turned around and demanded money.

Authorities say the alleged suspect grabbed one of the employees by her arm and took her to the register. Both victims emptied money from the register and put it in the suspect’s gray plastic bag.

At that point, the alleged suspect grabbed the money tray and threw it on the ground. “That’s not all the money, give me all the money,” he reportedly said.

Officials say he fired one bullet from the gun into the ceiling.

The victims gave the suspect the money from the second register before lying down on the ground as he went through their purses.

The alleged suspect is described a a black man, standing 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a dark bandanna.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.