Questions about new warnings popping up on cell phone screens

OKLAHOMA CITY - Imad Enchassi received a phone call from an unknown number the other day, except this time it came with a warning and if you were seeing it for the first time you might think someone was playing a joke on you.

“I thought it was a scam itself,” Imad said.

It's likely the person calling Imad was up to no good, but the warning is legit.

Imad and his daughter, Jasmin, are T-Mobile customers.

The company is rolling out new features to protect them and other users from unwanted scam and robocalls.

“I went back to see the missed call, [and] it said ‘Scam likely,’” Jasmin said.

Had it not been for the warning, she said she probably would have answered.

Here's how the service works.

When you receive a call, the number is ran against a global database of suspected scammer numbers, and then that information is analyzed right then.

When a match pings, the 'Scam Likely' alert pops up on your phone.

Oklahoma's Chief of the Attorney General's Public Protection Unit Julie Bays welcomes any new feature combating phone scammers.

The Federal Communications Commission passed a rule that made way for carriers to start offering scam filters and anti-spamming services, but right now only a handful of them offer the free built-in warnings at the network level.

“If you get a call and don't recognize the phone number, just don't answer it, because when you answer it the scammers know now it's a live person on the other end, and they will answer the phone and the phone calls will increase dramatically,” Bays said.

T-Mobile's new technology is a bonus, but Imad knows education is still the best defense.

T-Mobile is also rolling a blocking feature that lets you block all suspected scam calls, but in order to get it you must opt in to the service.

Here are details of Sprint's Premium Caller ID and AT&T's Call Protect.