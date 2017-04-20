“She’s within all of us,” Two families brought together through tragedy plan on running to remember

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2017 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just a little more than a week away.

For one family impacted by the April 19, 1995 tragedy, the legacy of their loved one, lived on through another.

And now, two families are running to remember.

"My mother, she believed that we have to take care of each other. She would have given the shirt off her back if they needed it," said Hillary Johnson, Rebecca Needham Anderson's daughter. "She always talked about wanting to be a nurse, that was something she was always passionate about."

"Rebecca was a motherly big sister, she was very extroverted. Everybody liked Rebecca," said Hank Needham, Rebecca's brother. "I was teaching school here in this building April 19th, got a call from my mother in the school office and she said that Rebecca had been hurt. She had gone to be a first responder and she had been hit by some falling debris."

"I know from the time that I could remember, my mother was very adamant about organ donation," said Hillary.

One family, about to meet another, and become a part of each other's live forever.

"Since we lived in a small town, she would do her dialysis at night, at home, it had to be hooked up at a certain time and run all night long," said Audrey Mulloy, the granddaughter of Stella Cordova.

"Everybody teases about winning the lottery, well on April 24 when my mom received that kidney, we won the lottery," said Stephanie Cordova, Stella's daughter.

Stella was a 100% match to Rebecca.

"It couldn't have been any better if it would have come from a twin sister. Rebecca gave her 14 more years," said Stephanie.

"Her family, to us, probably holds the deepest part of our heart because they allowed my grandmother to live because of her selflessness," said Audrey.

Both families agree, that through tragedy, came blessings.

"You know truthfully, I didn't know much about the Memorial so I was like, you know, looking at it, I was like, 'Is this something that we would be willing to do, you know, in memory of Rebecca and my grandmother?" said Audrey.

"We`re excited about the marathon, we`re going to have a team. We`re going to be doing the 5K. If we said thank you and we appreciate and if we did it every day, we can`t ever repay what Rebecca and her family gave to us," said Stephanie.

"It brings a lot of happiness knowing they`re going over to run in Rebecca`s memory," said Hank. "I carry Rebecca with me every day. She will always live on in my heart. She`s within all of us, everybody who looks to do good in this world, they carry that spirit. We need people like Rebecca to inspire more people to be that way."

Two families, honoring the lives of their loved ones, and running to remember.

NewsChannel 4 will bring you coverage of the event, Sunday April 30th, at 6 a.m.