Suspect in slaying of Logan County deputy to make first court appearance

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The suspect in the shooting death of a Logan County sheriff’s deputy is expected to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The Logan County District Attorney’s office says Nathan LeForce, 45, will be appearing in Logan County court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. He is in custody in the Payne County Jail on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade.

Wade, 40, was serving an eviction notice at a house on Mulhall Rd. and I-35 when LeForce reportedly shot him in the face and body Tuesday morning.

LeForce’s name was not on the eviction order and has no ties to the property where Wade was shot. It isn’t clear why LeForce was at the residence.

John and Christine Lute — who were present at the home and the subject of the eviction notice — were arrested on unrelated drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

Recently released body cam video of the incident shows the moments that led up to the shooting. Wade talks with the Lutes as well as LeForce for several minutes.

After relaying information to dispatchers, Wade walks back towards the home where LeForce comes into frame and pulls out a gun.

Police say Nathan LeForce shot Deputy Wade in the face and then multiple times as he fell to the ground before taking off in the deputy’s vehicle.

What is not seen in the video is Wade pulling out his service weapon and exchanging fire, according to Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

“It was just kind of a surreal moment that he stayed in the fight as long as the bad guy was there,” Sheriff Devereaux said Wednesday.

Wade was able to call for backup, and a pursuit ensued.

LeForce then reportedly stopped at gas station near State Highway 33 and Henney Rd. near Langston and carjacked a customer.

Wade – a husband and father of three – was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities located the stolen vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. near County Rd. 76 and Jaxton Rd., just northeast of Guthrie.

After a frantic search for much of the morning and afternoon, LeForce was arrested after being found shortly after 2 p.m in a nearby shed.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it, along with multiple state and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, is still searching for the weapon used to shoot and kill Wade.

Wade’s funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie. Donations can be left with the Logan County dispatcher — those will go directly to the family as a local funeral home is covering all costs related to Wade’s funeral.

Any checks that wish to be made to the family can be made out to Emily Wade.