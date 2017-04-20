Tennessee teacher taken into custody, 15-year-old girl found safe in California

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. – More than a month after an Amber Alert was issued for a Tennessee girl and her teacher, the pair have been found in northern California.

On March 14, an Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas after she was believed to be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, who was Elizabeth’s teacher at her high school.

Cummins was being investigated after he was reportedly spotted kissing Elizabeth in his classroom.

The pair was seen in Oklahoma City just days after the Amber Alert was issued.

On Thursday morning, officials say Cummins and Thomas were found safe in northern California.

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

Cummins was taken into custody and will likely face charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.