The latest info on the severe weather, flash flooding expected Friday

SEVERE WEATHER AND FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY FRIDAY. STAY TUNED FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

A cold front will sweep across the state today.

A few showers are possible along the front but little rain is expected.

Highs will be cooler today in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies with a breezy northeasterly wind.

The front will briefly stall out near the Red River this evening and then slowly lift as a warm front early Friday.

Showers and storms will develop tonight with a complex of heavy rain and a few severe storms moving into northwestern Oklahoma by the early morning.

This storm complex will move across the northern half of the state Friday morning, dumping 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short time period.

This will likely result in flash flooding!

Severe storms could have large hail and damaging winds tonight through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon our focus shifts to the southern half of the state.

Severe weather will be likely along and south of the warm front where the atmosphere will be unstable.

Friday’s severe weather is heavily dependent on exactly where this warm front sets up.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible, especially in southern Oklahoma.

A cold front will sweep across the state Friday night and Saturday will be cloudy, windy and cool with highs only in the 50s!

A warming trend kicks in Sunday. Stay tuned for important updates on Friday’s weather!