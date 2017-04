Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Thunder's game two loss to the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook had 18 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and he missed 14 of them.

His teammates stand by his decision making in the clutch, and look forward to a win at home in Oklahoma city.

After the game two, Billy Donovan addressed his rotations and decision making which led him to use 12 different players in the run of play.