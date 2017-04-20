Wife of slain Logan County deputy shares stories of life, love and loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla - A closet full of photos chronicle a life of service to our country, community and family.

Emily Wade had a high school crush. But it wasn't until years later, her path crossed again with David Wade. The chemistry was undeniable.

"He gave me his phone number. He called me from work and we went to Olive Garden on our first date," Wade told NewsChannel 4.

She knew right away David was "the one." They married in August of 2005, an intimate ceremony for close friends and family.

David was a doting husband and father of three boys.

"He loved his family. He loved his boys especially. He was a wonderful wonderful father and family man. Those boys were his life," Wade said.

Tuesday morning, their life was shattered. Emily had been invited to ride along that morning, but she wasn't feeling well and stayed home instead.

David sent her a text at 9 a.m. She recalled, "He said 'I'm going on another call this morning to serve some papers. Do you want to do lunch afterwards? Just give me a text whenever.' That was the last time I had any contact with him."

Instead, a call from the sheriff, that David had been shot three times.

Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by family and a swarm of law enforcement, she got the news that David didn't make it out of surgery.

"If it hadn't been David, it would have been someone else. I think David died a hero, doing what he loved to do," she told us.

Emily Wade pledges to seek justice for her husband. She'll be in court, every single day, hoping for answers to the question everyone is asking.

"I just want to know why he did it. David was a wonderful husband and father. Nobody deserves anything like this. It's just senseless. I just ask why, why he did this?" she said.

In the meantime, the Wade's are relying on faith, family and friends to ease their anguish.

"Our church, the community, even people I don't know, they've been absolutely wonderful. They've been bringing things to help with the family. I just want to say thank you. It hasn't gone unnoticed. I'm eternally grateful for that," Wade said.

Funeral services for Deputy Wade are scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Lazy E Arena.