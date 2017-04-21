× 18 things you need to create your own severe weather survival kit

This time of year, Oklahomans need to think about their options long before severe weather strikes.

Make sure you have a safety plan for you and your family in place before the storms hit.

15 things you need to create your own survival kit:

3 day supply of water (one gallon per person, per day)

All current prescription medications (oxygen tank for those who need it)

First aid kit (make sure you have antiseptic cleansers)

Food that won’t spoil, and a can opener

Trash bags

Battery-powered weather radio, extra batteries

Flashlight

One change of clothes and footwear per person

One blanket or sleeping bag per person

Extra set of car keys

Cash or credit card

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members and pets

Written instructions on how to turn off electricity, gas and water

Make copies of your important documents and papers

Cell phone

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask for each family member

Miscellaneous tools: wrench, pliers, screw drivers, hammer

Also, make sure you download the KFOR and 4WarnMe Apps on your smartphone. Live streaming and live radar are available to keep your family safe.