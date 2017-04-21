18 things you need to create your own severe weather survival kit
This time of year, Oklahomans need to think about their options long before severe weather strikes.
Make sure you have a safety plan for you and your family in place before the storms hit.
15 things you need to create your own survival kit:
- 3 day supply of water (one gallon per person, per day)
- All current prescription medications (oxygen tank for those who need it)
- First aid kit (make sure you have antiseptic cleansers)
- Food that won’t spoil, and a can opener
- Trash bags
- Battery-powered weather radio, extra batteries
- Flashlight
- One change of clothes and footwear per person
- One blanket or sleeping bag per person
- Extra set of car keys
- Cash or credit card
- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members and pets
- Written instructions on how to turn off electricity, gas and water
- Make copies of your important documents and papers
- Cell phone
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask for each family member
- Miscellaneous tools: wrench, pliers, screw drivers, hammer
