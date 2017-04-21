Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

18 things you need to create your own severe weather survival kit

Posted 2:26 pm, April 21, 2017, by

safety package

This time of year, Oklahomans need to think about their options long before severe weather strikes.

Make sure you have a safety plan for you and your family in place before the storms hit.

15 things you need to create your own survival kit:

  • 3 day supply of water (one gallon per person, per day)
  • All current prescription medications (oxygen tank for those who need it)
  • First aid kit (make sure you have antiseptic cleansers)
  • Food that won’t spoil, and a can opener
  • Trash bags
  • Battery-powered weather radio, extra batteries
  • Flashlight
  • One change of clothes and footwear per person
  • One blanket or sleeping bag per person
  • Extra set of car keys
  • Cash or credit card
  • Special  items for infant, elderly or disabled family members and pets
  • Written instructions on how to turn off electricity, gas and water
  • Make copies of your important documents and papers
  • Cell phone
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask for each family member
  • Miscellaneous tools: wrench, pliers, screw drivers, hammer

Also, make sure you download the KFOR and 4WarnMe Apps on your smartphone. Live streaming and live radar are available to keep your family safe.