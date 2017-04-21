4-year-old dies of suspected opioid overdose

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Authorities are investigating the sudden death of a 4-year-old boy.

Neighbors tell WTMJ that 4-year-old Tyranne Beckless was found unresponsive at his home on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed to the home, but Tyranne was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is still awaiting toxicology results, but says Tyranne likely died from an overdose of prescription pain medication or heroin.

Police say two people have been arrested in the case, but their identities were not released.

Officials say Tyranne is the seventh child under the age of five to die of an opioid overdose in Milwaukee County over the past 19 months.