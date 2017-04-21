’89er Celebration, OKC Farm Show happening this weekend

OKLAHOMA – Time to dry out and talk about weekend plans!

The 89’er Celebration will be happening in Guthrie this weekend.

A huge parade will happen at noon on Saturday, April 22, that features horses, bagpipes, and the Fort Sill 77th Army Band.

Professional bull riding will be held at the rodeo arena across from the fairgrounds later in the evening.

Also in Guthrie, the official 89’er Car Show takes place on South Division Saturday.

The “Street Kings” hot rod cookout, concert and car show offers free hamburgers and hot dogs to the first 500 people in line.

This is a car show, swap meet, and concert that is free to the public and gates open at 8 a.m.

The Oklahoma City Farm Show is going on at State Fair Park tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are over 300 exhibitors, horsemanship clinics, prize drawings, and demonstrations.

