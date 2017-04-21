Businesses forced to close after heavy rain, high winds knock power poles to the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A powerful punch was thrown by Friday morning's storms as they moved through Oklahoma.

The heavy rains and high winds made the morning rush hour a headache for drivers, leaving behind damage near northwest 63rd and May.

Ten power poles knocked to the ground forcing businesses to have to close. People said they never seen anything like this.

“And we stepped outside and straight winds they had to be about 70 or 80 miles an hour,” said Reggie Burris.

Early morning storms came bustling through, hitting power poles and lines on North May along the way.

“And over here at the Sonic, it just started sparking up and the poles started coming down,” said Burris.

Within seconds, the businesses here were in the dark. Sharon Brazile, manager of Sophabella's, said she didn't think too much of it, anticipating the electricity to come back on in no time.

“That's what we thought until we walked outside and saw everything with all the poles laying down everywhere,” said Brazile.

Staff at Sofiabella's had a big day planned for Friday.

We had 1,800 people catering and we were cooking in our catering kitchen.

But like the scene outside, that too came crashing down when the storm hit. The crew couldn't finish the meals without power.

Brazile said, now the company is out of hundreds of dollars.

“We're worried about everything that's in our freezers, and we had a lot of reservations for tomorrow. So, we called everybody and said sorry," she said.

Sophabella employees like Burris say they are worried about what this loss of money and power could mean for them.

“I'm starting to work on plan B. You know trying to keep my lights on in my house,” he said.

The power was out from Wilshire down to 63rd. And the poles were knocked down from Wilshire to West Grand.