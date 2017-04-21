× Civil lawsuit against former OU running back Joe Mixon dropped

NORMAN, Okla. – A civil lawsuit that was filed against a former OU running back following a fight at a Norman restaurant where a woman was punched in the face.

In 2014, OU running back Joe Mixon was suspended for punching Amelia Molitor inside Pickleman’s on Campus Corner.

Molitor suffered several broken bones in her face, and Mixon entered an Alford plea to the assault charges.

Surveillance videos at the restaurant captured the whole event on camera.

It shows Molitor shoving and hitting Mixon, and Mixon responding by punching her in the face and leaving the scene.

In July, Amelia Molitor filed a civil suit against Mixon for negligence, wanton and willful conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, Mixon’s attorneys told NewsChannel 4 that they believed the case should be thrown out, claiming that Molitor filed the wrong kind of lawsuit.

In November, a judge agreed, dismissing Molitor’s claims of negligence and wanton and willful conduct.

The judge allowed Molitor’s claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress to stand.

“The court concludes the allegations- of a substantial physical attack, sufficient to cause significant physical injury, in a public location- are sufficient to support an inference of severe emotional distress from the encounter,” the judge ruled.

Now, it seems the lawsuit won’t move forward at all.

On Friday, Molitor and Mixon announced that the lawsuit has been “amicably resolved and dismissed.”

“I am happy we were able to bring the lawsuit to an end,” Ms. Molitor stated. “Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experiences since that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward from here with our lives. From our private discussions I am satisfied that we are going to put this behind us and work towards helping others who may have found themselves in similar circumstances. I greatly appreciate his apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere. We both could have handled things differently. I believe if we had a chance to go back to that moment in time, the situation would not have ended the way it did.” “I’m thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately,” Mr. Mixon said. “I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that’s not me. That’s not the way I was raised. I think she understands that. Talking together helps move us past what happened. I know I have to keep working to be a better person, and this is another step in that direction. I love working with kids, and I’m looking for more chances to do that kind of work. I want to lead a life that inspires them, and I hope I can lead by example from today forward.” “Going forward,” Ms. Molitor explained, “Joe and I agreed we needed to move on from this situation and focus on the future. I’m now planning to attend graduate school. I still plan to speak out and support other people, whether on college campuses or elsewhere, who are faced with overcoming difficult circumstances that have attracted intense public scrutiny. I’m finished talking about what happened that night with Joe. It’s time to move on from that. I wish Joe the best of luck in his future.”