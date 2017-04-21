× Federal worker honored with Brad Edwards Consumer Champion Award

OKLAHOMA CITY – He was ‘In Your Corner’ for nearly three decades and this morning, we again honored our good buddy, Brad Edwards.

Since his passing, our In Your Corner team continues to team up with our state’s attorney general for Consumer Protection Day.

On Friday, Attorney General Mike Hunter shined the light on another advocate in our state.

“It is my privilege to present the Brad Edwards Consumer Champion Award to you, Catherine Diane Hunter,” he said.

Hunter, a U.S. Postal Inspection Service Operations Technician, was nominated for her work protecting Oklahomans from fraud.

“Even last week, we had two other citizens- one was sending $5,000 to Ghana,” she said. “One was sending $7,000 to California that we were able to intercept.”

Most recently, she helped a 91-year-old woman who was caught up in a sweepstakes scam.

“The three mailings totaled $136,000 in cash and checks,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Diane tracked the mailings down and retrieved $136,000 for the lady.”

Diane says getting recognized for her life’s calling is a moment she’ll cherish forever.

“Like Attorney General Hunter said, ‘We don’t save them all, but the ones we save, it’s worth it,’” she said.