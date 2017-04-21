× Firefighters: 10 power poles broken along N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City, businesses to shelter in place

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many businesses along a busy stretch of roadway were forced to shelter in place after strong storms moved through the area.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to N. May Ave. following reports of several broken power poles in the area.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered 10 power poles were broken along N. May Ave., just north of 63rd St. to Wilshire.

Officials say the poles are not in the roadway, but they are laying on signage in the right-of-way.

Fire officials say they are working with businesses in the area to shelter in place.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

TAC 4: Avoid N. May Ave. btn. 63rd and Wilshire. This will be an extended operation. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/fGdZAUU66b — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 21, 2017