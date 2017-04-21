× Health officials warning residents to fight against mosquitoes now

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials across Oklahoma County are reminding residents to be proactive when it comes to preventing mosquitoes from thriving.

“The best step in prevention is to remove any sources of stagnant water in kid’s toys, old tires, pet bowls, buckets, chimeneas, flower pots, wheelbarrows and even birdbaths. Mosquito larvae can mature in extremely small amounts of water like that contained in a bottle cap,” said Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

After the torrential downpours in the area, experts recommend using microbial larvicides for standing water that cannot be drained.

With spring just around the corner, experts suggest also using insect repellent containing DEET.

Officials warn that West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Oklahoma. West Nile Virus symptoms include fever, headache, body ache and a rash.