High winds cause unusual damage in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. - High winds left behind a bizarre scene in Del City Friday.

Tornado survivor Donna Elledge knows mother nature does not mess around.

So, after the storm passed she went outside to inspect and see if there was any damage.

Everything was intact at her place, but when she glanced across the street, she saw something unusual.

"I said, 'am I seeing what I think I'm seeing?'” Elledge laughed.

She saw right. Her neighbors carport was ripped from the ground and thrown on their roof.

The homeowners did not want to go on camera, but showed NewsChannel 4 the damage caused by 80 mile per hour winds.

"Straight line winds. Straight line winds. Just like what was predicted on Channel 4," Elledge said. "Just blessed that I didn't have anything wrong with me, and that was all that they had was just their carport which can be replaced.”

The family has already replaced their carport once before after the May 3rd 1999 tornado hit.