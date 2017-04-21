Lightning likely responsible for 3 fires during severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many residents across the state were battling heavy rain to get to work, firefighters in Oklahoma City had their hands full with house fires.

By Friday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to three separate fires due to lightning strikes.

Emergency crews were called to a well house fire in a field along Cemetery Rd., in the Wilshire area. Firefighters at the scene say the fire was very likely due to a lightning strike.

Firefighters were also called to the 11900 block of S.W. 16th St. on a small kitchen fire. Officials say they were able to put out the fire, and believe it all started because a lightning strike went through an electrical outlet.

Crews also were called to a lightning strike at a home in the 12500 block of Deep Wood Creek Dr.

The National Weather Service warns residents to stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment that can put you in direct contact with electricity. Also, stay away from windows and doors, and stay off of porches.

Officials also say you should not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.