Logan County officials “in desperate need” of casket guards for fallen deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Logan County are reaching out to others in the law enforcement community as they prepare to lay one of their own to rest.

On Tuesday morning, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving that eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office say Deputy Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

While authorities searched for the man accused of shooting the deputy, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned that Deputy Wade passed away from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office began collecting donations to pay for Deputy Wade’s funeral. However, the Smith-Gallo Funeral Home announced that it will be paying for Wade’s funeral in its entirety and will not be charging the family for their services.

All donations that were collected will now go to Deputy Wade’s family. If you would like to donate, the “Benefit Fund for David Wade” has been set up at BancFirst.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Next week, Deputy Wade will be laid to rest. His funeral is set for Monday at 1 p.m. inside the Lazy E Arena.

Before that happens, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said they are in “desperate need for casket guards” for Deputy Wade’s viewing on Sunday.

Also, the agency is asking for honor guards to volunteer their time for casket duty during the funeral on Monday.

Those wishing to help are asked to attend a meeting at 3 p.m. on either Friday or Saturday at the Bible Baptist Church, located at 4820 S. Division in Guthrie.