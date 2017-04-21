× Many cars stalled throughout the metro due to flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many cars are stalled throughout the metro due to flooding.

Friday morning, heavy rain caused many metro roads to flood.

Many drivers drove into the high waters, causing their vehicles to stall.

Remember, never drive into water; turn around, don’t drown.

Experts say as little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly half of all flood-related deaths happen in cars.

