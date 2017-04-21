More information on suspect who was killed after exchanging gunfire with Logan County deputies

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have released more information on the suspect who was killed after exchanging gunfire with Logan County deputies.

Around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man with a gun near Simmons Rd. and Douglas Blvd. in reference to an “irate man walking in the roadway carrying a shotgun.”

When deputies arrived on scene, the man was found hiding behind some trees on the west side of Douglas Blvd.

Officials say the deputies and the suspect exchanged words.

At this time, it is unknown what was said.

Officials say that is when the man raised his shotgun and pointed it toward the deputies.

The deputies fired their weapons, shooting the man.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Marion Lee Holliday, 62.

Officials say that at this time, it is unknown if Holliday was suffering from some type of mental illness or temporary mental incapacitation.

He only has one other arrest on record with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, which was for possession of narcotics.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The reported shooting occurred just two days after the sheriff’s office lost one of their own. Logan County Deputy David Wade was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice on Tuesday morning.

Officials say many of the deputies were at a prayer service for Deputy Wade when they had to respond to the initial call.