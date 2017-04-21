Norman constituents battle heavy rain to get into meeting with Sen. Lankford

NORMAN, Okla. – While many people across the metro tried to stay inside as severe storms brought heavy rain to the Sooner State, voters in Norman battled the weather to hear from an Oklahoma Congressman.

Sen. James Lankford held a ‘Java with James’ session on Friday at the Midwest Grocery & Deli in Norman.

Many constituents waited in the rain in order to get a seat in the tiny venue.

The ones who were able to make it inside asked questions about healthcare, the current administration and climate change.

Just finished another community Q&A event. It was a pleasure to engage in conversation w/folks in #Norman. Thanks Bob Thompson for hosting pic.twitter.com/wUsdFquxVI — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) April 21, 2017

Lankford traveled to Mustang to hold a similar town hall in Mustang, which was the final meeting this month.