Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook fined $15,000 for postgame comments

Posted 11:25 am, April 21, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is facing a fine for words he used during a postgame press conference.

During the Thunder’s second bout against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, Russell Westbrook made history again.

He earned the first 50-point triple-double in NBA playoff history.

Despite the record-setting performance, the Thunder lost the game 115-111.

When asked about the stats that he put up in the loss, Westbrook had a very direct answer.

“I don’t give a f*** about the line,” he said. “We lost.”

On Friday, the NBA announced that Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using “inappropriate language during a postgame media interview.”

Westbrook and the Thunder will take another shot at the Houston Rockets on Friday inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.