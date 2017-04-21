× Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook fined $15,000 for postgame comments

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is facing a fine for words he used during a postgame press conference.

During the Thunder’s second bout against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, Russell Westbrook made history again.

He earned the first 50-point triple-double in NBA playoff history.

Despite the record-setting performance, the Thunder lost the game 115-111.

When asked about the stats that he put up in the loss, Westbrook had a very direct answer.

“I don’t give a f*** about the line,” he said. “We lost.”

On Friday, the NBA announced that Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using “inappropriate language during a postgame media interview.”

Westbrook and the Thunder will take another shot at the Houston Rockets on Friday inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.