× Pair of accidents shut down lanes along busy interstates

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma County may need to find an alternate route home following a pair of accidents along busy highways.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that I-44 northbound, between S.W. 59th St. and S.W. 44th St., was closed at 3:12 p.m. due to an accident.

Less than 10 minutes later, troopers were forced to close down the center and left lanes of I-40 eastbound at Reno/Scott due to an accident.

Drivers are encouraged to take it slow and avoid the area.