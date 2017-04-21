Semi-truck carrying oil field chemicals overturns after driving into deep water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEARY, Okla. - Officials say a semi-truck driver drove into high water and overturned near the Blaine and Canadian County line.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to an overturned semi-truck along a county road, just four miles north of Geary.

Strong water that is flowing across the road pushed the semi-truck into a ditch.

The truck was carrying oil field drilling chemicals when it overturned, but it is unknown if those chemicals spilled into the water.

At this point, it is not known if there are injuries associated with the accident.