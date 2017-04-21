Several rounds of severe weather likely Friday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL NOON

Several rounds of severe weather are likely today with flooding, hail, high winds the main concern through noon, then an increasing tornado threat in southern and southeastern Oklahoma later this afternoon.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

As storms hit the same areas over and over, look for rainfall totals from 2-3″ with some local totals to 5-6″.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

This afternoon, regeneration of storms is expected south and southeast of OKC.

The main threat with these will be large hail and a few tornadoes.

Behind the system, skies will gradually clear tomorrow along with much cooler highs in the 60s.

We can take a break from the severe weather into next week with several dry days and warming temps.