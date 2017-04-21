Thousands of Oklahomans without power due to severe weather

OKLAHOMA – Thousands of Oklahomans are without power due to severe weather.

OG&E is reporting more than 11,000 outages at this time.

At this time, it is unclear when those customers’ power will be restored.

OG&E officials tweeted that their crews work in rain, but not in lightening.

Edmond Electric is reporting approximately 94 outages at this time.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting nearly 300 outages.

The Oklahoma Electric Cooperative is reporting about 500 outages.

Here are some tips from the American Red Cross about how to handle a power outage.