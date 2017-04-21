Thousands of Oklahomans without power due to severe weather

Live: Downed Power Lines in NW Oklahoma City
Posted 10:09 am, April 21, 2017

OKLAHOMA – Thousands of Oklahomans are without power due to severe weather.

OG&E is reporting more than 11,000 outages at this time.

At this time, it is unclear when those customers’ power will be restored.

OG&E officials tweeted that their crews work in rain, but not in lightening.

Edmond Electric is reporting approximately 94 outages at this time.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting nearly 300 outages.

The Oklahoma Electric Cooperative is reporting about 500 outages.

Here are some tips from the American Red Cross about how to handle a power outage.

  • During a power outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. First use perishable food from the refrigerator, then use food from the freezer.
  • If it looks like the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep other foods in a dry, cool spot and keep it covered at all times.
  • Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including sensitive electronics.  Also turn off or disconnect any appliances (like stoves), equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.
  • Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on.
  • Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will be congested.