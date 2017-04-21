× Thunder Take Game Three In Thriller, Westbrook Triple Doubles Again

The Oklahoma City Thunder survived a late launch by the Houston Rockets to take game three of their NBA opening round playoff series 115-113.

Russell Westbrook led the way for the Thunder with his second straight triple double, but missed a late free throw that gave James Harden an opportunity for a potential game winning three pointer that the Rockets star missed just before the final buzzer.

Westbrook finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Harden, a former OKC fan favorite, had a game high 44 points for Houston.

Taj Gibson led a group of four other Thunder players scoring in double figures with 20 points, his highest total since coming to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets now hold a 2-1 series lead.

The Thunder host the Rockets for game four on Sunday, April 23, with tip off set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

OKC’s win forces a game five in Houston on Tuesday, April 25, with the tip time to be determined.