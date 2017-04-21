Thunder Take Game Three In Thriller, Westbrook Triple Doubles Again

Posted 11:21 pm, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25PM, April 21, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder stands on the court before the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder survived a late launch by the Houston Rockets to take game three of their NBA opening round playoff series 115-113.

Russell Westbrook led the way for the Thunder with his second straight triple double, but missed a late free throw that gave James Harden an opportunity for a potential game winning three pointer that the Rockets star missed just before the final buzzer.

Westbrook finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Harden, a former OKC fan favorite, had a game high 44 points for Houston.

Taj Gibson led a group of four other Thunder players scoring in double figures with 20 points, his highest total since coming to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets now hold a 2-1 series lead.

The Thunder host the Rockets for game four on Sunday, April 23, with tip off set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

OKC’s win forces a game five in Houston on Tuesday, April 25, with the tip time to be determined.