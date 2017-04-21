× What to do if your car suddenly becomes submerged in flash flood waters

OKLAHOMA – When it comes to flash flooding, there are a few important things to remember.

Remember, never drive into water; turn around, don’t drown.

Experts say as little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly half of all flood-related deaths happen in cars.

If your car does suddenly become submerged in high water, AAA, FEMA and the National Weather Service said there are a few important things to do to stay safe.