What to do if your car suddenly becomes submerged in flash flood waters
OKLAHOMA – When it comes to flash flooding, there are a few important things to remember.
Remember, never drive into water; turn around, don’t drown.
Experts say as little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.
According to the National Weather Service, nearly half of all flood-related deaths happen in cars.
If your car does suddenly become submerged in high water, AAA, FEMA and the National Weather Service said there are a few important things to do to stay safe.
- Stay calm and remain buckled in your seat.
- Call 911.
- Immediately unlock your doors and open the windows before you lose power.
- If you think you can safely get out of the vehicle, unbuckle your seat belt and climb out through the window.
- If you have to swim, go in the direction of the current.
- If you can’t open a window, try kicking out a side or rear window; it won’t be easy. You might want to keep a small hammer in your car at all times for emergencies.
- If you can’t leave through a window and your car is filling with water, wait until the pressure is equalized on both sides of the door before trying to open it.