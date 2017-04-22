Happy Earth Day! Here’s what you can do to help the planet

Happy Earth Day!

The first Earth Day was held back in 1970. It helped generate support for the EPA and many environmental laws.

Earth Day rallies are now held in worldwide, but many say there is still a lot of work to do.

The March for Science, described as “the first step of a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies and governments,” was held across the world Saturday.

Take a few minutes this #EarthDay to admire our breathtaking planet in all its glory through the eyes of @Astro_Jeff aboard space station. pic.twitter.com/axiUekmdly — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 22, 2017

Our satellites capture awe-inspiring & deeply informative views of the planet we call home. Read the blog: https://t.co/Gfc7Pgz8BA #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/k2ezgxsp2F — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2017

Here are just a few ways you can help:

Use less plastic; it can clog oceans and takes hundreds of years to degrade.

Reduce waste in landfills and conserve natural resources by recycling.

You can also reduce air pollution by making fewer car trips.

Skipping the drive two days a week can reduce greenhouse gases by 1600 pounds yearly.

Plant a tree; The Earth Day Network says that’s one of the easiest ways to fight climate change.

Click here for more tips to make every day Earth Day!