Andy Alligator’s Fun Park celebrating teachers with free entry, discount for family members

NORMAN, Okla. – Andy Alligator’s Fun Park and Water Park is honoring teachers Saturday, April 22, in honor of Oklahoma Day.

Teachers, with a valid ID, will receive a free All-Day Pass which includes access to the Go-Karts, Climbing Wall, Rookie Karts, Frog Hopper, Bumper Cars, Miniature Golf, 1 round of Laser Tag, and Kidz Zone.

The free All-Day Pass is a $28.95 value!

Teachers’ family members will also be offered a $5 discount on the All-Day Pass.

“We want to honor the area educators who help shape and develop our youth,” said Kyle Allison, General Manager and co-owner of Norman’s indoor and outdoor Fun Center and Water Park. “Andy Alligator’s is committed to giving back to the community and to the families in our area. Celebrating the hard work of teachers is a way for us to do that.”

Oklahoma Day is held annually on April 22, and “commemorates the date when the ‘Oklahoma Lands’ area, now the state of Oklahoma, opened for European settlement.”

The fun park is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

