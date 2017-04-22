Cloudy, chilly weather expected for Saturday, brief showers are possible

The storm system that gave Oklahoma all that rain, t’storms and wind yesterday is moving away and on the back side a strong north flow bringing chilly air south for this time of year.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy skies for your Saturday, gusty north winds with highs only 50s with some 60s far southeastern sections of the state.

Also, I can’t rule out scattered brief light spotty showers developing this afternoon.

It clears out tonight with light winds and than means actual air temps drop into the 30s and 40s across the state.

There just might be areas of patchy frost in northern OK and possibly in low lying areas of central OK Sunday morning.

Big pay off by Sunday afternoon!

Lots of sunny skies, light winds and afternoon temps warm to near 70 by 4pm Sunday.

Get outside and enjoy your Sunday folks.