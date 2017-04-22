× “I just shot my wife,” Husband arrested for first degree murder in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A man who called 911 Saturday morning and said, “I just shot my wife,” has been arrested.

Officers responded to the scene near NE 15th and Douglas around 12:45 a.m. after being told a woman had been shot by her husband.

When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Denise Moon inside her vehicle in the driveway with one gunshot wound to the chest.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Her husband, Robert Moon, 49, was near his wife when police got to the scene.

He was immediately taken into custody after he told officers again he had shot his wife during a disturbance.

“There is no call history at the home of domestic violence, however, these types of situations are and continue to be an epidemic in our society,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “Domestic violence is the number one killer of women and very hard to prevent unless we continue to educate everyone that it is not OK,” Clabes added.

The murder weapon was located inside the home.

Robert Moon is now behind bars facing one count of First Degree Murder.