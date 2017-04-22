Motorcyclists come together at Oklahoma City Memorial to pay tribute to lives lost, impacted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds of motorcycle riders paid tribute to victims and those were impacted of the Oklahoma City Bombing as part of the 10th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run.

People from across the world rode to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum to reflect and remember.

For many, it was not easy going back. Even after 22 years.

"When I come down here, I can't quit thinking about where I worked the most, or what area I was in," said the Co-organizer of the event, Willie Butler. "It will always be tough, but it's why we come back down here."

Those who participated say the Motorcycle Run was for everyone affected by the tragedy back on April 19, 1995.

"The first responders that are coming here, it's for them. It's for the 168 chairs back there. It's for what this signifies that hate is not where we should be going," said Co-organizer David Dunn.

All the money raised from the event will go back to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

Riders made a second attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most participants in a benefit motorcycle ride.

The current record is 1,494 participants.

It is not yet known if they broke the record.