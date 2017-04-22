NBA investigating Patrick Beverley for incident involving fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NBA is investigating an incident involving Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci's son, Stuart.

The initial altercation took place right before halftime when Beverley was fouled hard and landed next to fans. He turned around and appeared to be heated towards the fan before leaving and taking free throws.

However, after the game ended, Beverley, who had fouled out of the game, went back over to the fan and exchanged words before being ushered away.

Beverley said at shoot around on Saturday that the Rockets are taking care of the matter and he won't comment until the investigation is complete. There's no word on what disciplinary action could be in play for Beverley.

Game four is set for Sunday at 2:30 inside The Peake.