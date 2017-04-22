Oklahoma woman who mutilated the corpse of her husband’s lover found guilty

TULSA, Okla. – The woman who was accused of mutilating her husband’s lover’s body was found guilty Friday.

Back in 2015, Shaynna Sims, 28, had faked being a funeral employee so she could get access to the body of her husband’s lover while it was on display for viewing.

At the funeral home, Sims stole the woman’s belongings.

She also “slashed the woman’s face with a pocket knife,” removed a toe and breast from the deceased woman, and cut the woman’s hair and smudged her makeup, according to Fox 23.

Sims was found guilty on five charges: Stolen property, Burglary 1st degree, Unauthorized dissection, Disturbing or interrupting funeral, and unlawful removal of a body part from deceased.

Her trial first began on Tuesday and both sides rested on Thursday.

Friday morning, closing arguments began. She was found guilty Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

Sims could face 16 years in prison, if each charge is served separately.

She will be sentenced in June.